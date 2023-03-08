OKLAHOMA CITY – Wagoner High School senior, Richie Hardin, has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah. Richie served at the Capitol during the fourth week of session from Feb. 27-March 2.

Paging gives high school students a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process. They provide important services during the busy legislative session, including assisting in Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate.

The group met with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s and took a commemorative photo. They also met with Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Oklahoma City Democratic Senator Carri Hicks to gain legislative insight from both parties.

The pages participated in a mock legislative committee meeting, along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they presented and debated bills from the 2023 legislative session.

Finally, they toured the Oklahoma History Center and the newly renovated Capitol, which is also the state’s largest museum with hundreds of paintings, sculptures and other art pieces depicting Oklahoma’s history.

Hardin participates in Student Council, soccer, and National Honor Society. He was a member of former State Superintendent Hofmeister’s 2022 Student Advisory Council. He has also volunteered with his school’s Special Education Bingo Night. Hardin plans to attend the University of Tulsa, then continue on to law school.

He is the son of Wagoner resident, Christy Hardin.