Wagoner wrestling achieves first dual win under Coach Edwards

The Wagoner Wrestling Bulldogs come out on top Thursday night against Inola High School, 42-27.
Thursday night’s victory was also Head Coach Brian Edwards’ first dual win leading the Bulldogs.
It also happened to be Wagoner’s first dual of the season at home.
The Bulldogs are now prepping for the Wagoner tournament and a dual against Vinita on Jan. 6 after the holiday break.
