Wagoner women thought she was getting arrested, instead it was a proposal

A Wagoner woman had her hands behind her back, per officers’ orders at her home in Wagoner on Tuesday. When they told her to turn around, she found her boyfriend on his knee with an engagement ring.

Terry Joiner has been planning that special spectacle for over a month. Turns out no one got arrested in the deal — just lifelong happiness.

“The officers acted like they were mad at us,” Joined laughed. “It honestly worked out great.”

Luckily, Joiner is friends with a couple of officers with the Wagoner Police Dept., so he already had a lead when planning the proposal. An officer arrived at Joiner and Leslee Northcutt’s home Tuesday morning. Northcutt, his girlfriend at the time, answered the door in shock. The officer was holding a mugshot-like photo of Joiner in his hands.

“Ma’am, I’m going to need you to step outside and get against the wall,” the officer said sternly. “You sir, come over here with me.”

The young, Wagoner officer proceeded to tell Joiner and Northcutt that he was there investigating a stolen property complaint. When Northcutt asked what kind of stolen property, the officer responded, “a stolen heart.”

Immediately Northcutt turned around and frowns quickly turned upside down when she saw Joiner with an engagement ring. Their kids were watching, and Joiner’s worker was recording the whole thing behind a screen door.

In the video, Northcutt could be heard saying, “I thought you were really going to jail!”

“She’s already on to planning the wedding,” Joiner said smiling.

The couple are born and bred Okie’s, and have been happily together for about a year and a half. Joiner is from Okay and Northcutt is from McAlester. Together they recently moved to Wagoner.

