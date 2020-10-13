Wagoner woman killed in Tuesday crash

Wagoner Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on S.W. 15th Street Tuesday that killed a Wagoner woman. The accident occurred around 10 a.m. just east of the Bollinger housing addition.

Police Chief Bob Haley said the woman was northbound coming out of the River Pointe Apartments complex when she pulled out in front an eastbound pickup on S.W. 15th. He said the pickup struck the driver’s side door, sending the vehicle into the ditch.

Haley said the female driver died at the scene.

It is not known if she had intended to turn left onto the street or go straight across the roadway.

The driver of the pickup, a Wagoner man, was transported to Wagoner Community Hospital where he was checked out and released.

There were no passengers in either vehicle and seatbelts were in use.

Authorities have not yet released the names of either party involved.