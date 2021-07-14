Wagoner woman injured after driver hits culvert in ATV

A Wagoner woman was injured after an ATV went off the road and hit a culvert causing two people to be thrown off, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said passenger, Ashley C. Stowers-Rector, 33, of Wagoner, was transported by Tulsa Lifeflight to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa. She was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, and leg injuries.

The driver, Dustin T. Barney, 26, of Wagoner, was transported by Wagoner EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was treated and released with a leg injury.

Troopers said the accident happened near 690 Road and 313 Court, three miles east of Wagoner.

It is unclear how far the occupants were thrown from the ATV, troopers said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.