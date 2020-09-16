Wagoner woman got to help with Secretariat sculpture last year

Sally Flora-French is still basking in the glow of a huge art project that will celebrate its first anniversary on Oct. 12.

What could possibly cause the retired Wagoner County Court House worker to have such a lasting effect?

The answer is easy: Legendary racehorse Secretariat.

Flora-French was part of the team and, she will truthfully say a small part of a team, that helped construct a 1.5 times life size sculpture of the famous thoroughbred horse and its jockey Ron Turcotte.

The depiction shows Turcotte urging a stretched out Secretariat running in the 1973 Belmont Stakes. The horse won by 30 lengths and became the first Triple Crown champion since 1948.

Flora-French got to work on the back right leg of the huge monument. She helped form the finishing touches on the hoof to exacting standards since it would be seen easily compared to the rest of the hooves.

It was painstaking work, but the Tulsa Sculpting Society member did a great job.

The finished work came through Tulsa in October 9, 2019 on its way to its new home at the street entrance to Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Ky.

The main work on the project was done by renowned artist Jocelyn Russell, her husband Michael and apprentice Kristen Abramson of Broken Arrow.

Flora-French got the chance to do her part as she knew the Broken Arrow apprentice and the acclaimed work of Russell.

She described her work on the back hoof this way:

“You have to get the foam cast so the clay can be poured on it,” Flora-French said.