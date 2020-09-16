Wagoner woman got to help with Secretariat sculpture last year

Sally Flora-French is still basking in the glow of a huge art project that will celebrate its first anniversary on Oct. 12.
What could possibly cause the retired Wagoner County Court House worker to have such a lasting effect?
The answer is easy: Legendary racehorse Secretariat.
Flora-French was part of the team and, she will truthfully say a small part of a team, that helped construct a 1.5 times life size sculpture of the famous thoroughbred horse and its jockey Ron Turcotte.
The depiction shows Turcotte urging a stretched out Secretariat running in the 1973 Belmont Stakes. The horse won by 30 lengths and became the first Triple Crown champion since 1948.
Flora-French got to work on the back right leg of the huge monument. She helped form the finishing touches on the hoof to exacting standards since it would be seen easily compared to the rest of the hooves.
It was painstaking work, but the Tulsa Sculpting Society member did a great job.
The finished work came through Tulsa in October 9, 2019 on its way to its new home at the street entrance to Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Ky.
The main work on the project was done by renowned artist Jocelyn Russell, her husband Michael and apprentice Kristen Abramson of Broken Arrow.
Flora-French got the chance to do her part as she knew the Broken Arrow apprentice and the acclaimed work of Russell.
She described her work on the back hoof this way:
“You have to get the foam cast so the clay can be poured on it,” Flora-French said.
The foundry work and other needed touches were handled in Norman. Flora-French traveled there for a three-day chance to work on it over the Christmas holiday.
“It was unbelievably wonderful to work on it for a short time,” Flora-French said.
She knew of Russell’s work and spent some time in her Friday Harbor, Wash., home during a past seminar.
“It’s one of those moments,” Flora-French said. “We took a class with Jocelyn on (sculpting) animals. We spent a week with her in Friday Harbor.”
Just being a part of this project has left a lasting impression on Flora-French.
“We were part of that journey,” she said. “We were floating on air after that experience.”
Naturally, Flora-French and Oklahoma Sculpture Society member, Catherine Johnson, Johnson’s son Dylan and sister Lisette Flora-Caveny made the trip to Kentucky for the dedication.
“We went down for the dedication. We went with others in the Oklahoma Sculputure Society,” Flora-French added.
The reaction from the crowd at the dedication will never be forgotten, either.
Russell did her homework on the history of the horse and all the stories of its breath-taking running style. Russell appreciated everyone’s historic and artistic contribution. Russell had kind words for Flora-French by phone from her Washington farm/studio last week.
“She (Flora-French) is a delight and a fantastic artist,” Russell said. “And, she has the most glowing, upbeat attitude on life and is an inspiration. She is really special.”
Putting the finishing touches on the back right hoof may seem easy, but it involved long hours of detailed work.
Russell helped Flora-French stay sharp by making kelp smoothies every morning to give lasting energy.
The leg was repositioned so that she could work in a better position and not have to stand at an awkward angle.
“I painted some wax on the foam back right hoof. You have to get the foam cast so the clay can be poured on it,” Flora-French added. “I had the honor of going down in the final stages to finish the patina, too.”
Flora-French knows all about big projects.
She worked 25 years in the Wagoner County Courthouse and helped get the whole place computerized. She headed up the digital mapping for all the counties.
Flora-French retired in 2005 and has remained busy with all kinds of art projects.
“It was my honor to help on a minimal scale (with the Secretariat project),” she concluded. “Everything about Secretariat moved us.”
