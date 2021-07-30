Wagoner woman charged with first degree murder, multiple agency effort leads to capture

Related: Amber Alert canceled after two Wagoner County children found safe; mother arrested in her father's homicide
A Wagoner woman has been booked into the Wagoner County Jail and charged with first degree murder July 29, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.
Sabrina Spurlock, 29, is accused of shooting her father, Tommy Spurlock Jr., 59, in the 31300 block of East 682 Road outside of Wagoner July 26, according to Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.
Deputies started administering CPR on the victim until Wagoner EMS could arrive on scene. Once Wagoner EMS arrived, the victim was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.
An Amber Alert was later issued after she fled the scene with her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, Elliott said.
Spurlock was arrested about 8:45 p.m. by the Caddo Police Department in Bryan County, according to Bryan County Undersheriff Joey Tucker.
Tucker said a Caddo police officer spotted her near the Caddo off-ramp along Highway 75, and a chase ensued with speeds reaching 85 miles per hour.
Tucker said she hit spike strips and she eventually stopped the vehicle.
“Officers were able to get her out and secure the kids. It went good,” Tucker said.
Tucker said the kids were shook up, but were safe and accounted for. He said family members picked the kids up and are in their custody.
Tucker said it didn’t seem like she was heading in a particular direction, but said it’s common for criminals to head south after a serious crime.
Multiple agencies stationed along Highway 75 leading to her capture including Caddo Police, Durant Police, Choctaw Tribal Police, Bryan County and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Tucker said he is grateful for the community — and Amber Alerts for working the way they’re designed.
“We get a lot of Amber Alerts and when they show up around our small community, everybody gets out and about and starts calling 911. They observed, they looked for that vehicle and if they saw something matching that, they called in. It showed the Amber Alert worked the way it was supposed to,” Tucker said.
Sheriff Elliott said the shooting occurred inside a home in Rocky Point of Wagoner County. Elliott said he believes Spurlock was going to the home to pick her children up before fleeing with them, he said.
According to online jail records, Spurlock was booked into the Mayes County Jail Monday morning, July 26, on a public intoxication complaint and released at 2:40 p.m.
Spurlock is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m.