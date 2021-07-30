Wagoner woman charged with first degree murder, multiple agency effort leads to capture

Tucker said a Caddo police officer spotted her near the Caddo off-ramp along Highway 75, and a chase ensued with speeds reaching 85 miles per hour.

Tucker said she hit spike strips and she eventually stopped the vehicle.

“Officers were able to get her out and secure the kids. It went good,” Tucker said.

Tucker said the kids were shook up, but were safe and accounted for. He said family members picked the kids up and are in their custody.

Tucker said it didn’t seem like she was heading in a particular direction, but said it’s common for criminals to head south after a serious crime.

Multiple agencies stationed along Highway 75 leading to her capture including Caddo Police, Durant Police, Choctaw Tribal Police, Bryan County and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tucker said he is grateful for the community — and Amber Alerts for working the way they’re designed.

“We get a lot of Amber Alerts and when they show up around our small community, everybody gets out and about and starts calling 911. They observed, they looked for that vehicle and if they saw something matching that, they called in. It showed the Amber Alert worked the way it was supposed to,” Tucker said.