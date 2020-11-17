Wagoner will crown homecoming queen Friday afternoon

After a second COVID-19 prompted delay last week, homecoming celebrations will finally be held this week for Wagoner Public Schools.

An outdoor pep rally will be held Friday, Nov. 20 at 8:30 a.m. at W.L. Odom Field. At 4 p.m., the 2020 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during a coronation ceremony at W.L. Odom Field.

There will be no homecoming parade this year. Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said queens will have the option to ride in the 2020 Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.

Coronation ceremonies will be concluded and the field cleared in time for fans to arrive for the second round OSSAA playoff game between the Wagoner Bulldogs (10-0) and Sallisaw Black Diamonds (5-4). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Vying for the 2020 Wagoner Homecoming Queen crown are Patricia Dimick, Academic Team Queen; Britley Butler, Archery Queen; Amelia Fendlason, Band Queen; Grace Jones, Baseball Queen; Bethany Smith, Basketball Queen; Molly Rhodes, BPA Queen; Trinity Kelly, Cheerleading Queen; Liz Cantrell, Cross Country Queen; Becca Keeton, Drama Queen; Gracie Rowe, FCCLA Queen; Kaci Murray, FFA Queen and Hannah King, Football Queen.