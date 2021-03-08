Wagoner welcomes new business Bountiful Harvest to Main Street

Wagoner welcomed its newest business to town on March 5 with the grand opening of Bountiful Harvest, a self-described “year round farmers market” offering food, fresh produce and various goods from local farmers, crafters and entrepreneurs.
Stephanie Norsworthy and Missy Greer are the women behind Bountiful Harvest, which is located at 124 S. Main St. in Wagoner.
“We both have kind of felt like we're excited, then we feel like we're going to be sick and we can’t sleep. Then we’re excited again,” said Greer. “We want everybody to come in and just give us a try, give us a chance. You're going to be surprised when you come in.”
The duo said the idea for the business was initially to be a bed and breakfast, but they kept circling back to the idea of wanting to support local vendors with selling their products.
From there, the idea evolved even further after the two realized there was an uneven distribution of fresh produce and healthy food options to the east side of Wagoner.
“It's kind of like a grocery desert on this side of town. People have Walmart, but a lot of the people live right around town and they have to walk because they don’t have transportation to that side of town. They don’t have transportation. We want to offer the entire town of Wagoner the ability to purchase all locally grown fresh produce, eggs, dairy, coffee, teas, meats, honey and much more,” said Greer.
Offering healthy options to the community is a cause personal to both Norsworthy and Greer.
“I'm a double transplant, so one of the biggest parts is about being healthy,” said Greer. "Stephanie also has heart issues and so we both had to change our lifestyle of eating. It’s really important for us to have healthy options and maybe pass on some education that would save somebody. We want to offer food education classes, which we hope to do soon.”
For its grand opening, Bountiful Harvest had a variety of greens, breads, meats, honey and other foods on hand from local vendors including D Bar Beef, Fragrant Forest Farms, Sixth Day Snacks and Rose Rock Coffee.
Specialty crafted products and self-care items were also available from vendors including Rick Boyne with Novel Security, Queen Kisses, Mountain Life Soaps, Tobi’s Cacti & Succulents and Gladys Decker with “Stampin Up.”
Products can cost anywhere from $2 to $1,000 and many of the crafted items can be personalized per customer request.
Many of the Bountiful Harvest vendors are family-oriented, but all must be affordable and local to Oklahoma to be featured in the storefront.
Vendor items will be available in the storefront for a period of 90 days before rotating out to allow new, fresh and fun items, according to Norsworthy. If a particular vendor has items in high demand, it has the possibility of extending past 90 days on the sales floor.
“We want to kind of keep it fresh and move vendors out every three to six months,” said Norsworthy. “We're going try to keep it so you don't walk in to the same thing every year. We want it to look like there's new and fresh stuff in here all the time. They want us to succeed and they want to succeed. We want to say thank you to our vendors.”
The duo behind Bountiful Harvest is also thankful to its partners, the Wagoner Farmer’s Market and Downtown Wagoner, Corp.
“I have often shopped at our local farmer’s market and I know the dates and times are limited,” said Norsworthy. “I hope this partnership will expand each market, with the outdoor sesonal market and our new indoor market that will be able to offer year-round benefits. Plus the Downtown Wagoner, Corp. has been so helpful letting us use their building.”
Bountiful Harvest looks to keep growing as it settles in, with plans to partner with the Wagoner County Health Department to offer educational nutrition classes and getting certified to accept the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
“We're terrified, but yet we see huge possibilities for the future that we will outgrow this and hopefully have to find something bigger,” said Greer.
Samantha Call with Downtown Wagoner, Corp said the board was happy to give its office space to Bountiful Harvest in the hopes of also seeing the business grow.
“We decided we're not in here and having an office space in downtown really isn't helpful to the community,” she said. “When Missy and Stephanie came to me, I immediately presented it to the board and they fell in love with it. Not only did they love it, but we're getting another cash register in the community that's going to increase our sales tax dollars. It’s a great thing.”
Call said she hopes the community will “get out of their bubble” to support both Bountiful Harvest and the local vendors displayed inside its storefront.
“Our community members, we have this attitude like, 'it's never going to work here.' Sometimes when you live in a community and see the challenges we face, you lose some excitement. But it's working in other places and I always encourage our community members to get out of their bubble and support new things. I think growth is really going to have to come from the inside.”