Wagoner welcomes new business Bountiful Harvest to Main Street

“We want to kind of keep it fresh and move vendors out every three to six months,” said Norsworthy. “We're going try to keep it so you don't walk in to the same thing every year. We want it to look like there's new and fresh stuff in here all the time. They want us to succeed and they want to succeed. We want to say thank you to our vendors.”

The duo behind Bountiful Harvest is also thankful to its partners, the Wagoner Farmer’s Market and Downtown Wagoner, Corp.

“I have often shopped at our local farmer’s market and I know the dates and times are limited,” said Norsworthy. “I hope this partnership will expand each market, with the outdoor sesonal market and our new indoor market that will be able to offer year-round benefits. Plus the Downtown Wagoner, Corp. has been so helpful letting us use their building.”

Bountiful Harvest looks to keep growing as it settles in, with plans to partner with the Wagoner County Health Department to offer educational nutrition classes and getting certified to accept the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

“We're terrified, but yet we see huge possibilities for the future that we will outgrow this and hopefully have to find something bigger,” said Greer.