Wagoner, Wagoner County Livestock Show results to appear in March 10 newspaper edition

Dozens of youth took to the show arena Feb. 25-27 to showcase their 4-H and FFA projects for both the Wagoner Junior Livestock Show and the Wagoner County Junior Livestock show in Wagoner and Coweta, respectively.

Due to press deadlines, the length of show results and award winner photos from each competition, results from both shows will appear in the March 10 edition of the Wagoner County American-Tribune.

The WCJLS allows youth from Coweta and Porter 4-H and FFA to compete while showing their prize projects.

Exhibitors participating in the WCJLS from Coweta 4-H and FFA include Kaylor Anderson, Afton Becker, Kendall Beller, Kiley Beller, Kragen Bristol, Roxie Brown, Mia Cole, Abigail Conner, Ashtin Conner, Beau Conner, Caden Conner, Johnny Conner, Lily Conner, Saylor Conner, Emma Dooley, Jaxton Edwards, Emersyn Eischen, Joleigh Fleetwood, Jordayn Fleetwood, Rylee Ginn and Dax Hale.

Also exhibiting are Brayden Hansen, Wiley Hansen, Cooper Harmon, Jacey Harp, Olivia Harrington, Kayden Herd, Sierra Holmes, Michael Horn, Lane Kester, Jeter Ketenbrink, Brook Kilgore, Baiker King, Lane McKinney, Logan McKinney, Bryce Milligan, Bryleigh Milligan, Tristyn Nelson, Conner Payne, Abby Boley, Brody Peck, Kaylyn Pool, Gracie Rains, Meghan Randall, Ryder Ratliff and Koltan Satterfield.