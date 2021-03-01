Wagoner, Wagoner County Livestock Show results to appear in March 10 newspaper edition

Dozens of youth took to the show arena Feb. 25-27 to showcase their 4-H and FFA projects for both the Wagoner Junior Livestock Show and the Wagoner County Junior Livestock show in Wagoner and Coweta, respectively.
Due to press deadlines, the length of show results and award winner photos from each competition, results from both shows will appear in the March 10 edition of the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
The WCJLS allows youth from Coweta and Porter 4-H and FFA to compete while showing their prize projects.
Exhibitors participating in the WCJLS from Coweta 4-H and FFA include Kaylor Anderson, Afton Becker, Kendall Beller, Kiley Beller, Kragen Bristol, Roxie Brown, Mia Cole, Abigail Conner, Ashtin Conner, Beau Conner, Caden Conner, Johnny Conner, Lily Conner, Saylor Conner, Emma Dooley, Jaxton Edwards, Emersyn Eischen, Joleigh Fleetwood, Jordayn Fleetwood, Rylee Ginn and Dax Hale.
Also exhibiting are Brayden Hansen, Wiley Hansen, Cooper Harmon, Jacey Harp, Olivia Harrington, Kayden Herd, Sierra Holmes, Michael Horn, Lane Kester, Jeter Ketenbrink, Brook Kilgore, Baiker King, Lane McKinney, Logan McKinney, Bryce Milligan, Bryleigh Milligan, Tristyn Nelson, Conner Payne, Abby Boley, Brody Peck, Kaylyn Pool, Gracie Rains, Meghan Randall, Ryder Ratliff and Koltan Satterfield.
Additional exhibitors include Mia Schauffler, Hailey Secrest, Ryan Shaw, Ashton Skinner, Aubrey Skinner, Kaylen Taylor, Averie Theodore, Wiley Thomas, Kaylie Treat, Payton Treat, Casey Valladao, Adyson Von Holt, Hayden Von Holt, Addi Waller, Mathew Watkins, Stella Webb, Stetson Webb and Britney White.
Senior Coweta WCJLS exhibitors this year include Tyler Davis, Rhilee Denton, Kayla DeWeese, Tehya Hale, Lindy Haner, Lindsey Kilgore, Brent Krumsiek, Chad Lawson, Jaylynn Peck, Hank Searcy, Melanie Shaw, Sierra Shipman, Rebel Shultz, Rusty Treat, Coltin Turner and Melanie Zeimet.
Exhibitors participating in the WCJLS from Porter 4-H and FFA include Kenley Ball, Baylen Brinlee, Molly Buckmaster, Roxie Buckmaster, Will Buckmaster, Kenli Cole, Shelbi Cole, Addie Criner, Cash Criner, Dixon Davis, Jax Davis, Gage Fletcher, Alanna Gonzales and Asher Gonzales.
Also exhibiting are Colt Gray, Karlie Guinn, Kendall Guinn, Maggie Kirkley, Wyatt Kirkley, Trenton Lang, Madison McKinney, Jesse Reeves, Andrea Rush, Kelcie Rush, Rylie Rush, Gabby Todd, Kinzee Todd, John White and Miley Yochum.
Senior Porter WCJLS exhibitors this year include Hailee Fletcher and Brooklyn Spencer, who will also be featured in next week’s edition.
The WJLS allows youth from Wagoner 4-H and FFA to compete while showing their prize projects.
Exhibitors participating in the WJLS include Lexi Applegate, Kylan Barton, Preston Bunch, Rhett Butler, Ryanne Butler, Jocee Burke, Isaac Ervin, Korbyn Foster, Randi Fulton, Kolby Gardenhire, Emma Griffin, Haden Hubbard, Tug Kennedy and Laney Lee.
Also exhibiting are Max Herndon, Cole Long, Emma Mangrum, Blakely McDuffie, Lexi Mullins, Aiden Rexwinkle, Kylee Richardson, Addison Shipman, Ryan Shipman, Emiline Stamps, Taya Stanley, Tripp Stanley, Brandt Steinheil and Ethan Steinheil.
Additional exhibitors include Bryce Kindell, Harley Vincent, Tennleigh Campbell, Makiah Shirley, Krissy Lane, Shea Hornbuckle, Mason Karnes, Maci Dorr, Kaleb Dorr, Abby Nichols, Aubrie Rexwinkle, Maggie Brumnett Clay Burke, Braden Massey, Addison Kennedy, Philly Hall, Aidan Murray, Chloe Murray and Rialey Wyatt.
Senior Wagoner WJLS exhibitors this year include Kaci Murray, McKenna Blair, Reagan Fulk and Shyann Hammons.