Wagoner vs. Hilldale basketball games canceled

Due to a rising number of COVID cases, Hilldale cannot play in the girls and boys basketball matchups Tuesday, according to Wagoner Athletic Director Dale Condict.

The games, slated to start at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Wagoner, have been canceled.

In place of the Hilldale games, both Wagoner squads will travel to Sallisaw and play them. The boys will play first at 6:30 p.m., followed by the girls around 8 p.m.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Central on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Tulsa.

