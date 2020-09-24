Wagoner veterinarian has a long relationship with coyote, fox, owl and more at Three Forks Nature Center

WAGONER — In the past month he’s treated a river otter pup with osteoporosis and a coyote with an ear infection, performed minor surgery on a bald eagle with a bloodied wing, cared for two red foxes in hospice care and helped a beaver through some allergy issues.
That’s just one month out of 20 years of service that veterinarian Larry Peters of Wagoner Animal Clinic has provided at no cost to the “animal ambassadors” at Three Forks Nature Center in Sequoyah State Park.
“I just see it as giving back,” he said. “I have enjoyed them so much in my life, enjoyed wildlife when I was growing up, so this is just giving back for what wildlife has given me.”
The veterinarian’s clinic also helps licensed wildlife rehabilitators and others with a variety of injured wildlife, from deer fawns to songbirds to hawks and eagles, whatever comes through the door. But the Nature Center’s residents are his long-term patients.
The veterinarian knows well the center’s 40-year-old eagle, 20-year-old barred owl and 16-year old coyote, Wiley.
The old song dog has “the cleanest teeth and really good hips and joints, better than any domestic dog would,” Peters said. “That is an old coyote.”
Wildlife require different kinds of handling because they might be dangerous to hold no matter how long you’ve known individual animals. And it’s not like a 40-year-old bald eagle can just take a sedative whenever it’s convenient.
“Typically you use a towel and wrap them. You just have to hold them and watch out for their talons,” Peters said.
Wild animals require unusual kinds of services, as well.
Little Foot, a beaver that was 16 years old when it died in January, required the special treatment of having its teeth trimmed on a regular basis.
“In the wild their teeth grow continually, but they are worn off. One tooth would always grow longer than the other (on Little Foot),” he said. “But at 16 things added up. That’s pretty old for a beaver.”
The beaver’s replacement, a kit named Bixby, came to the nature center about a month ago and developed a stuffy nose and runny eyes. The vet determined that the problem likely was allergies due to a change of location and perhaps water quality before the refurbished stream feature at the center was fully refurbished.
“He got what amounts to Zyrtec for allergies, and it cleared up,” Peters said. “A lot of animals, when they change locations or environments, they will have allergy-like conditions that develop until they adjust.”
Treatment is important because animals have to breathe through their noses when they eat, and the minor illness can lead to bigger problems with lost appetite, he said.
The center had a pair of roughly 15-year-old foxes, Mike and Ike. Mike died in June, but his longtime buddy, one-eyed due to glaucoma in the other eye, continues to hang tough.
“They just have to watch them and make sure their diet is OK and they’re eating. That’s the main thing,” Peters said.
On a recent Saturday afternoon, park naturalist Angelina Stancampiano called Peters to report that the center’s old bald eagle, Taurus — who marked his 41st birthday this year — had a bloody wing.
Taurus, banded as a chick as the offspring of only a few hundred surviving pairs nationwide in the late 1970s, broke his wing at age 15, and it had to be amputated. Some years later he contracted an eye infection and lost the vision in his left eye. The eagle came to Three Forks in 2011 after several years at a facility in Texas.
“I get to see him pretty regularly,” Peters said. “Because he can’t fly, he is on the ground, (so) we need to trim his talons and his beak.”
The blood recently seen was determined to have resulted from a tear where the scar tissue from his wing amputation had grown thick and irritated, he said.
“We cleaned him up and stitched him up, and he was fine again,” Peters said.
The veterinarian had a long history in wildlife and exotic medicine and was chief of the veterinary medical unit at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Oklahoma City before “retiring” in 2000 to take over the Wagoner clinic after the untimely death of his friend Robert Hughes, who started the clinic in 1975.
The staff members at the Nature Center see him as a hero.
“Not only does he contribute his work and medication, vitamins, et cetera, pro bono, but his skill set and experience is an asset we could never afford,” Stancampiano said.
The eagle treatment on a Saturday afternoon was a prime example, she said.
“I called Doc Peters, who was sitting down for lunch at home, and he said to bring him in. Doc Peters beat us to the clinic, and in under 1½ hours we had loaded our eagle, driven him to Wagoner, had his procedure, had his annual nail and beak trim, and had him back in his enclosure, where he feels safest,” she said.
Kelly Bostian
Twitter: @KellyBostian
