Wagoner veterinarian has a long relationship with coyote, fox, owl and more at Three Forks Nature Center

“They just have to watch them and make sure their diet is OK and they’re eating. That’s the main thing,” Peters said.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, park naturalist Angelina Stancampiano called Peters to report that the center’s old bald eagle, Taurus — who marked his 41st birthday this year — had a bloody wing.

Taurus, banded as a chick as the offspring of only a few hundred surviving pairs nationwide in the late 1970s, broke his wing at age 15, and it had to be amputated. Some years later he contracted an eye infection and lost the vision in his left eye. The eagle came to Three Forks in 2011 after several years at a facility in Texas.

“I get to see him pretty regularly,” Peters said. “Because he can’t fly, he is on the ground, (so) we need to trim his talons and his beak.”

The blood recently seen was determined to have resulted from a tear where the scar tissue from his wing amputation had grown thick and irritated, he said.

“We cleaned him up and stitched him up, and he was fine again,” Peters said.