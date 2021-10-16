Wagoner utility rates increasing

The base charge for water inside Wagoner city limits will be $17, effective November 2021. It will increase to $19 by November 2022 and $21 in November 2023.

The base charge for water outside Wagoner city limits will be $20, effective November 2021. It will increase to $22 by November 2022 and $24.25 by November 2023.

The wastewater rate adjustment would be 9.90 percent the first two years, before dropping to 4.90 percent in 2023. The average customer — using 6,000 gallons — will be paying an extra $2.85 per month, on average.

For residential services, the minimum residents will pay is $18.25, effective November 2021, and the maximum is $47.50. By November 2022, the minimum amount will be $20.75 with a $51.50 maximum. By November 2023, the minimum amount will be $23.50 with a $55.75 maximum amount.

Basically, customers will be paying roughly $6 more per month for all three utility services in the first year. City Councilors approved UFS’s recommendation.

But there’s one more caveat.