Wagoner utility rates increasing

Wagoner City Councilors approved utility rate increases effective Nov. 1, pertaining to water, wastewater and electric at the Special Called Business Meeting on Oct. 14.
Based on a portfolio of Wagoner’s financial projections — compiled by Dawn Lund of Utility Financial Solutions, LLC — Wagoner needs to highly consider different rate options in order to be financially stable in the future as a city.
Lund looked at three things while going through Wagoner’s financials: debt coverage ratio, minimum cash reserves, and operating income.
In order to keep up with inflation, severe weather events and the increasing costs of materials, UFS recommended that Wagoner’s electric rates increase 1.5 percent for the next three years. That would bring the average residential customer —using 750 kilowatts an hour — paying an additional $1.25 per month.
The customer charge for residential service is currently $8.50, and beginning November 1., it will change to $9.75, followed by $11 in November 2022 and $12.50 in November 2022.
As always, the more kilowats per hour of electricity residents use, the more the monthly amount will increase. The first 1500 kWh is $0.0957/kWh for the first 1500 kWh followed by $.0850/kWh for additional kWh. That applies for all three years.
Water rates would get a 4.90 percent rate adjustment every three years, bringing the average customer — using 6,000 gallons of water— paying an additional $2 per month.
The base charge for water inside Wagoner city limits will be $17, effective November 2021. It will increase to $19 by November 2022 and $21 in November 2023.
The base charge for water outside Wagoner city limits will be $20, effective November 2021. It will increase to $22 by November 2022 and $24.25 by November 2023.
The wastewater rate adjustment would be 9.90 percent the first two years, before dropping to 4.90 percent in 2023. The average customer — using 6,000 gallons — will be paying an extra $2.85 per month, on average.
For residential services, the minimum residents will pay is $18.25, effective November 2021, and the maximum is $47.50. By November 2022, the minimum amount will be $20.75 with a $51.50 maximum. By November 2023, the minimum amount will be $23.50 with a $55.75 maximum amount.
Basically, customers will be paying roughly $6 more per month for all three utility services in the first year. City Councilors approved UFS’s recommendation.
But there’s one more caveat.
The February 2021 storm — the one with the deep freeze, extreme power outages and hazardous roads February 12-19— used up the majority of the 2021 Grand River Dam Authority, or GRDA, fuel supply. The highest amount was between February 15 and 16, according to their records. People were using a historic amount of energy in that time. Unfortunately, as GRDA officials explained Thursday evening, it became awfully expensive.
The total GRDA cost of February’s winter weather event was $102,388,191. To put it more in perspective, that’s 72 percent of GRDA’s total 2021 fuel and purchased power budget of $160,000,000.
Wagoner’s portion of that is $1,163,792.02.
Those costs need to be recovered. As of the Oct. 14 meeting, Wagoner City Councilors are favoring a 120 month payback option, which would in turn come back to residents on their utility bill. Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J.” Jones said it will have to be implemented before January 2022. He said it will be addressed between now and then.