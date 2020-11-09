Wagoner to celebrate 2020 Homecoming this week

After a COVID-19 prompted delay in October, 2020 homecoming celebrations are back on track for Wagoner Public Schools.
An outdoor pep assembly will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 during sixth hour at W.L. Odom Field.
On Friday, Nov. 13, the traditional Homecoming Parade will be held and the entire community is invited. Lineup is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the parade will make its way through downtown at 4:30 p.m.
From there, the royal court and their escorts will make their way back to the football stadium for coronation ceremonies at 6 p.m.
The Wagoner Bulldogs have a bye this week for the first round of the playoffs so there will be no game after the celebration.
Comprising the royal court will be:
Academic Team Queen: Patricia Dimick, daughter of Jamie Postma. Her escort will b e Avery Hodges.
Archery Queen: Britley Butler, daughter of Pat Butler and Lindsay Brown. Her escort will be Aidan Murray.
Band Queen: Amelia Fendlason, daughter of Victor Fendlason and granddaughter of Carla Humphrey. Her escort will be Bobby Ferrel.
Baseball Queen: Grace Jones, daughter of Mike and Telena Jones. Her escort will be Braven Bowman.
Basketball Queen: Bethany Smith, daughter of Niki Smith. Her escort will be Jack Southern.
BPA Queen: Molly Rhodes, daughter of Vance Rhodes and Lyna Potts. Her escort will be Luke Zehr.
Cheerleading Queen: Trinity Kelly, daughter of the late T.J. Kelly and granddaughter of Randy and LeAnn Kelly. Her escort will be Sawyer Jones.
Cross Country Queen: Liz Cantrell, daughter of Michael and Amy Cantrell. Her escort will be Will McKinney.
Drama Queen: Becca Keeton, daughter of Scott and Cherry Keeton. Her escort will be Garrett Lacy.
FCCLA Queen: Gracie Rowe, daughter of Josh and Martha Rowe. Her escort will be Darius McNack.
FFA Queen: Kaci Murray, daughter of Brandon and Misty Murray. Her escort will be Shea Hornbuckle.
Football Queen: Hannah King, daughter of Neil and Jana King. Her escort will be Trey Gause.
Golf Queen: Caitlyn Henson, daughter of James and Crystal Henson. Her escort will be Chase Nanni.
Mu Alpha Theta Queen: Kammi Chandler, daughter of John and Barbie Chandler. Her escort will be Collin Condict.
NHS Queen: Rosava Bibelheimer, daughter of Glen and Michelle Bibelheimer. Her escort will be Dustin Wilkerson.
Science Club Queen: Kaitlinn Ocana, daughter of Shane and DeAnna Ocana. Her escort will be Jamaal Riggs.
Soccer Queen: Abby Riggs, daughter of Todd and Heather Riggs and Bill Sheller. Her escort will be Easton Voyles.
Softball Queen: Chloe Schilling, daughter of Roger and Stacie Schilling. Her escort will be Carter Wisdom.
Special Olympics Queen: Morgan Searl, daughter of Mary Searl. Her escort will be Jeffrey Helmer.
Tennis Queen: Marlee Medlin, daughter of Levi and Shawna Medlin. Her escort will be Matt Gaither.
Track Queen: Jacie Edwards, daughter of Brian and Cindee Edwards. Her escort will be Julian Smith.
Vocal Queen: Ruby Young, daughter of Mario and Jennifer Young. Her escort will be Logan Cole.
Volleyball Queen: Anna Holmes, daughter of Jeremy and Corrina Holmes. Her escort will be Caden Pawpa.
Wrestling Queen: Alexis Miller, daughter of Freddie and Tawnya Miller. Her escort will be Kaden Charboneau.
Yearbook Queen: Reagan Fulk, daughter of Duane and Jennifer Fulk. Her escort will be Gavin Jones.
Serving as flower girl and crown bearer for the ceremony will be Blakely Love, daughter of Malcolm and Maggie Love, and Gunner Fulk, daughter of Nick and Lauren Fulk.
