Wagoner to celebrate 2020 Homecoming this week

After a COVID-19 prompted delay in October, 2020 homecoming celebrations are back on track for Wagoner Public Schools.

An outdoor pep assembly will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 during sixth hour at W.L. Odom Field.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the traditional Homecoming Parade will be held and the entire community is invited. Lineup is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the parade will make its way through downtown at 4:30 p.m.

From there, the royal court and their escorts will make their way back to the football stadium for coronation ceremonies at 6 p.m.

The Wagoner Bulldogs have a bye this week for the first round of the playoffs so there will be no game after the celebration.

Comprising the royal court will be:

Academic Team Queen: Patricia Dimick, daughter of Jamie Postma. Her escort will b e Avery Hodges.

Archery Queen: Britley Butler, daughter of Pat Butler and Lindsay Brown. Her escort will be Aidan Murray.

Band Queen: Amelia Fendlason, daughter of Victor Fendlason and granddaughter of Carla Humphrey. Her escort will be Bobby Ferrel.