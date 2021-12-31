Wagoner taekwondo owner encourages aneurysm awareness after incident of her own

If there’s one thing Brionne Snyder wants people to understand, it’s this: your headache might not be just a headache.
It could be a brain aneurysm.
Folks in Wagoner may know ‘Bri’, 42, as the co-owner of Geomi Taekwondo along Cherokee Street. Others may know her as the dedicated Muskogee County Jail employee in charge of commissary orders for inmates.
She hasn’t worked at the jail for roughly 18 months, or had any full-time job for that matter. In fact, Snyder was on shift May 8, 2020 - and her life changed forever.
It was a week of constant headaches, which is normal for Bri, so she didn’t think anything of it. But by Friday, things reached a whole different level. Nevertheless, she pushed through with an excruciating, pounding headache.
She went outside to wait for the truck driver, Ben, who delivers the inmate commissary orders weekly. The next thing Snyder remembers was jail medical staff screaming, “Bri — stay with us! Breathe!”
Ben, an ex-highway patrolman, found her face down on the concrete as he was pulling into the jail.
“Ben started CPR on me. The ambulance was taking forever,” she recalled. “Later my co-workers were telling me that I regained consciousness and I told them I was fine. They said, no, you are not.”
Paramedics eventually arrived, and transported Snyder to St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee. Doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong after the cat scan. Instead, she was transported by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Doctors told her she had a 10.93mm ruptured aneurysm in the back ride side of her head.
Snyder underwent emergency brain surgery, and it was not a success. 24 hours later, she underwent another procedure. When she woke up, her vision was comparable to looking through a kaleidoscope.
“If I saw the TV, it was like 27 different shapes inside of the TV," she remembered.
Like the saying, “three times a charm,” her third and final brain surgery was successful. Counting physical therapy; it was a six-week long journey in the hospital.
Warped vision, dizzy spells and short term memory loss is unfortunately becoming permanent issues for Snyder. Driving a car, or working a full-time job, is not in the picture anymore.
“The aneurysm ruptured with such force that it caused hemorrhages in both of my eyes. One hemorrhage is directly in my line of sight, the others are in my peripheral vision. Everything is warped. I really have to concentrate on people I haven’t seen in a while,” she said.
To top it off, her short-term memory has never been the same after her aneurysm. Snyder said she can remember things before the aneurysm as clear as day, but anything after becomes a struggle.
“My husband tells me it’s like being married to Drew Barrymore from the movie, “50 First Dates,”” Synder said. “I can remember things when I was four years old, but I can’t remember if I did the dishes today or not. I’ll have to check.”
Snyder is a wife, and mom of three girls, two 16 year old's and an 18 year old. Aneurysms do not run in her family. To this day, Snyder does not know what caused hers.
Many people, she said, will not know how aneurysms develop. It’s why she encourages everyone to get tested, whether it’s hereditary or not.
“One in 50 people have an aneurysm and don’t even know they had it,” Snyder said.
She has since raised money on her birthday every year for brain aneurysm awareness. If someone simply says they have a headache, she’d be the first to ask, "Have you been checked for a brain aneurysm?”
She’d like to volunteer at festivals in the near future, like the Porter Peach Festival, and set up a booth and hand out pamphlets about brain aneurisms. His friends in Florida do something similar by distributing stickers and other forms of information.
The Brain Aneuryism Foundation, at bafound.org, is a website strictly devoted to understanding aneurysms and the treatment and preventable available.
“I can’t work anymore so I might as well do something positive,” Snyder said. “It’s amazing that I’m even still here.”