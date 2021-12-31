Wagoner taekwondo owner encourages aneurysm awareness after incident of her own

To top it off, her short-term memory has never been the same after her aneurysm. Snyder said she can remember things before the aneurysm as clear as day, but anything after becomes a struggle.

“My husband tells me it’s like being married to Drew Barrymore from the movie, “50 First Dates,”” Synder said. “I can remember things when I was four years old, but I can’t remember if I did the dishes today or not. I’ll have to check.”

Snyder is a wife, and mom of three girls, two 16 year old's and an 18 year old. Aneurysms do not run in her family. To this day, Snyder does not know what caused hers.

Many people, she said, will not know how aneurysms develop. It’s why she encourages everyone to get tested, whether it’s hereditary or not.

“One in 50 people have an aneurysm and don’t even know they had it,” Snyder said.

She has since raised money on her birthday every year for brain aneurysm awareness. If someone simply says they have a headache, she’d be the first to ask, "Have you been checked for a brain aneurysm?”