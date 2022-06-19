Wagoner support helped Peterson succeed

Kevin Peterson ‘intercepted’ any pre-conceived notions about his Wagoner Athletic Hall of Fame acceptance speech Saturday night.

Peterson told the crowd in the Hughes Event Center that he was a lucky guy. The National Football League cornerback also praised the support he has received from his hometown over the years.

“I am a reflection of the support I received from the people of Wagoner,” Peterson said. “I feel lucky for the community I was raised in.”

Peterson’s off-the-cuff and from the heart remarks tackled the attention of the 200 in attendance for the 2022 induction ceremony.

Also, honored was the 2011 first football State championship team, Pete Richardson, Stanley “Skeeter” McNack, Paul Richardson, Judy Penner, Micco Charboneau, Jermaine Sherman, Ronnie Smiles and Johnny Drake.

Peterson has been in the NFL for six years with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and the last three years with the Arizona Cardinals. He added that he was now a Free Agent and will try to make another team for the 2022 season.

The NFL, however, has to share his focus now. Peterson is part of the double coverage on his new son, Krew, with wife Tori. The 10-month old stole the reception spotlight before the night’s ceremony began by hustling around the event center.

Even at Krew’s young age, he has inherited his dad’s speed and agility.

Peterson and Tori were proud parents, too. They shared new pictures of Krew with the crowd. Even Krew joined dad at the podium during his speech.

Not many NFL players do what Peterson has done for their high school alma mater. Wagoner football coach Dale Condict revealed that Peterson has talked to Bulldog teams about football almost a dozen times or more since graduating in 2012.

“KP will forever be one of Wagoner’s greatest athletes,” Condict said. “I’m even more proud of the man he has become. He understands the importance of family and continues to have a positive impact on the community of Wagoner and its young people. He’s a winner in every sense of the word.”

Peterson broke through as Wagoner High School’s first graduate to reach the NFL. However, Malcolm Rodriguez could be Wagoner’s second player to reach pro ranks.

The pair never played together on the gridiron due to age differences.

Rodriguez also had a brilliant prep career in football, wrestling and baseball. He was a highly decorated Oklahoma State player and has caught the attention of Peterson.

When asked if he had contacted Rodriguez, Peterson said he did recently and they talked pro football among other things.

Peterson said once he makes the team, he’d be in the league as long as he wants to play. So far, Rodriguez has been getting praise during his rookie camp work and has a good shot at making it.

Speaking of professional athletes, former Pittsburgh Pirate and California Angel baseball player (1981-90), Johnny Ray, was in attendance. Ray came in support of the McNack family’s inductee.