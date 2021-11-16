Wagoner superintendent encourages communication after small protest for transparency

“We cannot solve 100 percent of the issues we aren’t aware of,” Harris said. “We want kids to be able to communicate any concerns they have with a trusted adult in our schools.”

For instance, if a student misbehaves and a teacher can handle it, that’s usually where it stays, he added. But if it becomes a major issue, such as consistent patterns of repeated bullying, then administration will become involved and parents will be notified, he said.

The chain of command typically begins with a teacher, followed by a principal and then the superintendent, Harris added.

There could also be an instance when a student may be bullying multiple kids in a number of different classrooms and teachers aren’t catching every incident, he said. It’s why if there is bullying, it should be documented to administrators who have the authority to investigate.

“What one student may be doing to a student in first period may be different than what that kid is doing in second period, and that first period teacher doesn’t know that. When those types of things go on, the administrators need to be kept in the loop,” he said.