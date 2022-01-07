Wagoner student named member of 2022 Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has named 70 high school students from around Oklahoma to her 2022 Student Advisory Council — and one of them is a Wagoner student.

Richie Hardin, from Wagoner High School, was selected. WHS Superintendent Randy Harris recommended Hardin.

This is the seventh year the group has convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education with policy matters.

“These students are among the top high school leaders in our state, and it is imperative to get their feedback. The insight we receive from this council is incredibly valuable, and their thoughtful reflection and fearless vision is instrumental to our decision-making,” Hofmeister said in a news release.