Wagoner student named member of 2022 Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council
Wagoner student named member of 2022 Superintendent's Student Advisory Council

Wagoner
Tulsa World File

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has named 70 high school students from around Oklahoma to her 2022 Student Advisory Council — and one of them is a Wagoner student.

Richie Hardin, from Wagoner High School, was selected. WHS Superintendent Randy Harris recommended Hardin.

This is the seventh year the group has convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education with policy matters.

“These students are among the top high school leaders in our state, and it is imperative to get their feedback. The insight we receive from this council is incredibly valuable, and their thoughtful reflection and fearless vision is instrumental to our decision-making,” Hofmeister said in a news release.

Students will discuss issues they face in school and brainstorm remedies. Feedback from the Student Advisory Council has influenced state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning, the news release further states.

Students named to the council represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. Eighteen are returning members who have served on the council in previous years.

The 2022 Student Advisory Council will hold its first meeting virtually on Jan. 25.

