Wagoner student graduates with stellar grades at WSU

Heather A Werner, from Wagoner, was one of 3,178 students on Wichita State University’s spring 2022 honor roll.

In addition, Werner has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education with an ECU/Elementary Education Apprentice. She also is graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors.

To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Only 411 students in WSU’s graduating class received Magna Cum Laude honors. More than 1,870 students completed a total of 2,075 degrees at WSU for spring 2022.

Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 16,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries.