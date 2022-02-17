Wagoner student excels in statewide poster contest

OKLAHOMA CITY—Joseph McCartney, Wagoner, was named an overall finalist in the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Cooperative Poster Contest. More than 2,000 students competed in the annual statewide contest.

Participation is limited to Oklahoma elementary students in two age divisions—Division I for students in grades 1-2 and Division II for students in grades 3-4. The top five posters in each division received cash awards.

Through agriculture-based themes, the annual contest allows educators to promote agriculture and to introduce aspects of the industry to students and parents alike. This year’s theme was “Farm to Fork.”

“We are proud to sponsor a contest that educates and encourages creativity in our state’s youth,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “Agriculture is an incredibly important part of Oklahoma’s history and Oklahoma today. We are pleased to provide an opportunity for families to learn about it.”