Wagoner student earns NOC leadership scholarship

Wagoner’s Raven Bruce earned a Northern Oklahoma College Presidential Leadership Scholarship at NOC Tonkawa for the 2022-23 academic year.

Bruce’s PLC scholarship in the amount of $28,000 for two years will be applied toward tuition, fees, books, on-campus resident housing and a meal plan. Applicants must maintain at least a 3.25 grade-point average per semester and enroll in 12 credit hours each semester in an associate degree program.

To complete an NOC scholarship application for the 2022-2023 academic year, visit www.noc.edu/scholarships or contact Kerri Gray, institutional scholarship coordinator, at 580.628.6760.

