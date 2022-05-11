 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner student earns NOC leadership scholarship

Raven Bruce

 Courtesy: Northern Oklahoma College

Wagoner’s Raven Bruce earned a Northern Oklahoma College Presidential Leadership Scholarship at NOC Tonkawa for the 2022-23 academic year.

Bruce’s PLC scholarship in the amount of $28,000 for two years will be applied toward tuition, fees, books, on-campus resident housing and a meal plan. Applicants must maintain at least a 3.25 grade-point average per semester and enroll in 12 credit hours each semester in an associate degree program.

To complete an NOC scholarship application for the 2022-2023 academic year, visit www.noc.edu/scholarships or contact Kerri Gray, institutional scholarship coordinator, at 580.628.6760.

Northern Oklahoma College, the state’s first public two-year community college, is a multi-campus, land-grant institution that provides high quality, accessible, and affordable educational opportunities and services.

NOC serves nearly 4,000 students through the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, and NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater. 

