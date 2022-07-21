Wagoner student becomes first to receive high school diploma through McDonald’s online program

Stephany Craver, 29, has been working for Wagoner’s McDonalds since February of 2018 and is a Crew Trainer, but she's been gladly working for the golden arch since 2015.

She's been a fast food employee her whole life, but she specifically loves McDonald's and the opportunities they provide.

“The people I work with are my favorite thing,” Craver said. “The people I work with every day definitely make an environment worth staying in.”

Craver, a mom to one child and an incoming baby boy, has always been a hard worker. She can flip burgers like no other and train new employees to have a smile on their face at all times. But she also knows how important education is, and apparently, so does McDonalds.

She discovered McDonald’s Career Online High School — one of the pillars of McDonald’s signature Archways to Opportunity program. Archways to Opportunity is a comprehensive education strategy with multiple programs that give people an opportunity to grow and learn – no matter where they are on their journey. Programs are available to McDonald’s employees and the employees of participating independent franchisees.

It’s not an easy task — 12 months of online classes, on top of Craver working fulltime at McDonald’s and being a mom. But she wasn’t going to let ‘life’ get in the way of her educational dreams.

After months and months of perseverance and grit, Craver completed the requirements for Career Online High School, a full high school education in one year. By May 27, 2022, a giant celebration ensued.

Wagoner Mayor Albert “A.J. Jones came down to McDonalds and presented Craver with her own proclamation claiming May 27 as Stephany Craver Day in the city. She was also joined by her managers and friends and family. Just like at a high school graduation ceremony, Craver had her cap and gown on, followed by tasty treats in the middle of the McDonald’s lobby.

Not to mention, Craver is the first student to finish the McDonald’s Career Online High School program in the Wagoner store.

“That was cool. I’m not really an on-the-spot type of person,” Craver laughed. “I thought it was just going to be this little graduation party. Then the Mayor comes, and people from the Online High School come. It’s escalated very quickly.”