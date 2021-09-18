Wagoner strong: Dozens gathered in prayer for Brooke Ponds; lost her fight to COVID-19

Dozens of friends and family gathered at Maple Park in Wagoner Friday to sympathize, honor and share memories of Brooke Ponds, the daughter of Wagoner’s deputy police chief.
Ponds lost her fight to COVID-19 Thursday night after battling the disease for over a month.
Her brother, T.J. Ponds, a well-known member in the community, couldn’t be prouder to see dozens of people gather in remembrance of his sister.
“You see on social media people griping about the community, but you don’t know how much it means to me and my family to see a group like this show up. It shows how many people she touched in this community,” he said.
Brooke, 30, was a mother of four young children, three daughters and one son. She was soon to be married to her fiancé, Brandon Quimby.
Brooke was an avid Wagoner Bulldogs fan, and would never miss a football game. It’s one reason why organizers decided to hold the service at the water tower in Maple Park — across the street from W.L. Odom Field. The Bulldogs were warming up to take on Sperry in their home-opener.
Brooke was honored before the toss in the game, and the Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 42-14. It’s exactly what Brooke would have wanted to see.
“She always looked out for the town,” Ponds said. “Whether it was watching her kids in band or cheer, she always did something to benefit the town.”
Brooke even volunteered her time coaching her daughters cheer team, and would often be seen working her day job at the county courthouse.
The community gathering for Brooke was as sweet as she was. There was a prayer, a song, shared memories and plenty of heartfelt hugs and handshakes to go around.
Ponds said her sister had a smile that brightened up the room, and there were plenty of pearly whites shown at the prayer vigil, as well. Ponds would agree Brooke wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
Despite the smiles, there were also a lot of tears. The impact she had — even with people she didn’t know— was just that profound.
“You couldn’t be mad around her,” Ponds said. “She always knew how to make someone laugh, even during the tough times.”
While Brooke was in the hospital, the community organized a benefits lunch to support the family on Aug. 30. It’s just one more example of how the community stepped up with open arms in her honor from the beginning.
Ponds encouraged the community to keep an eye on Wagoner community Facebook groups for updates on services.
“She was such a bright soul. Brooke was a big part of our family. She’ll be truly missed.”