Wagoner strong: Dozens gathered in prayer for Brooke Ponds; lost her fight to COVID-19

Dozens of friends and family gathered at Maple Park in Wagoner Friday to sympathize, honor and share memories of Brooke Ponds, the daughter of Wagoner’s deputy police chief.

Ponds lost her fight to COVID-19 Thursday night after battling the disease for over a month.

Her brother, T.J. Ponds, a well-known member in the community, couldn’t be prouder to see dozens of people gather in remembrance of his sister.

“You see on social media people griping about the community, but you don’t know how much it means to me and my family to see a group like this show up. It shows how many people she touched in this community,” he said.

Brooke, 30, was a mother of four young children, three daughters and one son. She was soon to be married to her fiancé, Brandon Quimby.

Brooke was an avid Wagoner Bulldogs fan, and would never miss a football game. It’s one reason why organizers decided to hold the service at the water tower in Maple Park — across the street from W.L. Odom Field. The Bulldogs were warming up to take on Sperry in their home-opener.

Brooke was honored before the toss in the game, and the Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 42-14. It’s exactly what Brooke would have wanted to see.