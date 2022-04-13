Wagoner State Champion Academic team recognized at April school board meeting

The Wagoner Academic Team got some more recognition Tuesday night at the Wagoner Public Schools Board of Education meeting for their astonishing effort at becoming state champions.

The team went undefeated in the 2022 4A State Championship, beating Plainview 290-90.

The entire team was invited to the meeting Tuesday, where they stood behind their trophy and listened to Wagoner High School Principal Della Parrish and head coach John French ‘brag’ about their accomplishments.

“They are an incredible group of young men and women,” Parrish said to the school board. “I am very proud of them and their coaches.”

Coach French couldn’t help himself but focus his speech on the WHS academic all-stars behind him.

He talked about Shelby Russell, the team captain, and how she became a recipient of the Regent’s Baccalaureate Scholarship — a very competitive scholarship offered only to the best and brightest in Oklahoma. The recognition solidifies Russell as one of the top 100 students in Oklahoma.

“She has been an incredible leader and just did an amazing job,” French said.

He then brought up his “freshman star,” Morgan, and how she went from scoring one or two questions a game to six.

“That is just insane,” he said with a smile.

He mentioned Zach Mayes as being the team’s “math guy” who could score roughly three questions a game. He explained most members of the team had certain subjects they’d automatically gravitate to if it was asked in the competition.

Aubrey Cagle was described as a “sixth man” and he mentioned Michelle subbing in for a Spanish question, which ended up being imperative for a win over Plainview. The list goes on, but it was more than apparent how proud he was of his Academic Team members.

He even bragged about Parrish — and how she was the only principal in his tenure to ever attend an Academic Championship in-person.

“I can’t say enough how much we appreciate you being here, and all of your support,” he said.

