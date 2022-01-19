Wagoner schools switching to virtual learning Thursday, Friday

The Wagoner Public School district decided to transition to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday due to a high number of students and staff absent.

Teague, Wagoner Middle and Wagoner High School will all use Google Classroom to deliver content, staff said. Students are asked to be checking Google Classroom regularly.

Ellington students have their own set of information. PreK students will be handed out packets and teachers will post additional activities on Facebook. Some Kindergarten students already received packets, while others will be available to pick theirs up Thursday. Reading exercises and small readers were sent home.

Facebook activities and packets are available for pickup for first graders. Second grade teachers need to be contacted about packets and/or Chromebook pickups. The virtual classroom for the weekly reading story will be uploaded to Facebook or Classroom Dogo.

Extracurricular activities will be allowed to commence as scheduled.

Breakfast and lunch pick-up services will be available at the Teague and Wagoner Middle School cafeterias on Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.