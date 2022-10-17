Wagoner schools get fire safety training

It was National Fire Safety Week Oct. 9-15 and the Wagoner Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Program did its part to get the word out to students at Ellington Elementary.

The fire department has hosted this program in our local schools for decades.

“It has definitely cut down on the number of house fires seen nationally and locally,” Fire Chief Kelly Grooms said.

For decades the Wagoner Fire Department has helped students in Wagoner understand the importance of fire prevention and fire safety. Chief Grooms is an advocate for the program.

Grooms, who has been involved with the program since 1997, said, "Fire Prevention Week is a crucial time of the year for firefighters all over the nation. Firemen teach fire safety classes to school kids; they present information that could help save somebody's life." Some of the topics covered with the school kids are:

• Home Escape Plan and Two Ways Out

• Smoke Alarms

• Stop, Drop, and Roll

• What to do if you see another child playing with matches or a lighter

• Don't Hide

Grooms added this is also a good time of year to replace the battery in your smoke alarms and that you should test them once a month to ensure they are working.

If you live in the Wagoner area and need a smoke alarm, the Wagoner Fire Department will provide and install a smoke alarm for free whether the resident rents or owns the home. If any gas appliances are in the house, Wagoner Fire Department recommends that you purchase a carbon monoxide detector. Carbon monoxide cannot be seen or smelled and is known as the silent killer.

Firefighters also suited up in their bunker gear and got down on the floor to show the children what they would look like in a fire emergency. Grooms and all the Wagoner Fire Department Firefighters encourage everyone to be fire safe and are thankful for this partnership with the schools.

Grooms added that the program has caused a decrease in house fires all across the nation and in his area of service.

Grooms and his team use the best visual aids with a video program on fire safety. Then, Grooms brings out firemen dressed in all the bunker gear needed to fight any blaze.

Grooms adds a Q&A section with the students before leading them outside to see and sit in an actual fire truck.