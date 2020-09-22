Wagoner school expansion work continuing

The landscape around two schools and the Performing Arts Center parking lot are changing daily due to expansion work being done.

Ellington’s Early Childhood Center has seen work done on the parking lot and the spot for the new classrooms.

At Teague Elementary, some early concrete disposal is taking place at the classroom expansion there.

The new Performing Arts Center parking lot will be bigger and allow for more cars.

All the work being done is part of the School Bond passed earlier.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.