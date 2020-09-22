 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner school expansion work continuing

Wagoner school expansion work continuing

The landscape around two schools and the Performing Arts Center parking lot are changing daily due to expansion work being done.

Ellington’s Early Childhood Center has seen work done on the parking lot and the spot for the new classrooms.

At Teague Elementary, some early concrete disposal is taking place at the classroom expansion there.

The new Performing Arts Center parking lot will be bigger and allow for more cars.

All the work being done is part of the School Bond passed earlier.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News