Wagoner school district purchases food truck to meet student nutrition needs

The Wagoner Public Schools District officially has a new addition to their arsenal — a food truck to help meet the nutritional needs of their students.

The food truck will serve multiple purposes, including food deliveries, summer meal programs, fundraising, and remote events.

Food deliveries will be a large aspect to the food trucks capabilities since the district discovered that it was difficult to deliver hot meals to some of Wagoner’s rural communities, like Toppers and Rocky Point.

It also serves an immediate need at Wagoner High School, since the cafeteria is still in the middle of construction.

Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris said he is excited about the opportunities the food truck creates.

“It will be an immediate relief at our high school while construction continues in the WHS cafeteria, but we see a lot of long-term possibilities like summer meal programs, fundraising, or being able to provide meals at remote events,” he said.