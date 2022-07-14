Wagoner’s ‘The Canebrake’ reemerging with endless opportunity on Aug. 3

In just a few weeks, visitors will be able to see the world’s largest piece of Himalayan salt crystal and a lot of other unique things at the re-opening of Wagoner’s beloved, Canebrake resort, spa and restaurant on Aug 3.

This little piece of paradise, located on 310 acres at 33241 E. 732 Rd, has been closed for six years after previous owners Sam and Lisa Bracken dipped out due to the unexpected loss of a private investor. Boy, have folks missed the juicy steak and therapeutic, state-of-the-art facilities.

Doug Jackson and Web Brown didn’t want to see Wagoner’s prized possession closed any longer, so the two business partners purchased it on a whim two months ago.

“It was scary at first,” Jackson said, a former air pilot and veteran from Muskogee. “It’s a tough time to be thinking about opening a restaurant given the current economic environment. Luckily, the support from everyone has been phenomenal.”

Eat, Play, Relax, Stay. That’s their motto.

They’ve got everything “the old” Canebrake had, and then some. What they don’t have ready to go on Aug 3. is probably in the works.

The pet-friendly, adults-only resort, spa and restaurant will still be home to 16 luxurious hotel rooms, but expansion isn’t far down the road. Jackson wants to take advantage of glamorous camping, coined as “glamping,” with the nearby lake and surrounding woods. Currently, Jackson’s in the planning phase of building yurts in the woods overlooking the water so guests can really engage with the one-of-a-kind topography.

They have tough shoes to fill in the restaurant department, as you’d be challenged to find a negative review about the cuisine in past years. However, Jackson is confident the ‘elevated Americana’ menu the new chef will bring to the table will exceed expectations with mouth-watering steaks, chicken and seafood.

As a music lover and jazz fanatic, Jackson plans to have easy listening, live music four nights a week. Eventually, he’d like to add a stage at the bottom of the property’s field to attract as many people to The Canebrake as possible. Heck, they could fit 100,000 people in that field.

“Our goal is to bring a lot of entertainment to the area,” Jackson said. “We want to give our local musicians a lot of exposure they may not currently be getting."

In addition, Jackson wants The Canebrake to be an event-friendly establishment, big or small. As a 2016 retired veteran, Jackson wants to host as many veteran fairs and outreach program he can. Doggie Easter eggs will still be a thing, and spaces for community meetings will be welcomed.

Keeping it local is important to the owners. One way they are doing that is by partnering with Rose Rock Coffee, out of Tahlequah, and having a coffee bar on site with specialty caffeinated drinks. Another way is by inviting a plethora of Oklahoma-based bands to perform on any given night.

Some new additions include 2-3 gold swing simulators, pickle ball courts, a park, an expanded spa center and a salt room exclusively with the world’s largest piece of Himalayan salt crystal as the centerpiece, per Brown and Jackson’s research.

“We’re taking up where the previous owners left off,” Jackson said. “We have high expectations.”

For more information and updates, visit canebreak.net or visit their Facebook page. Booking a room or making a restaurant reservation will be available on their website shortly.

See sneak peek photos here: Wagoner's 'The Canebrake opening Aug. 3