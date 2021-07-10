Wagoner’s school bond construction projects underway while facing challenges

If Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent, Randy Harris, was still a kid, he would think his school looked pretty awesome.
“We hope it’s a place that kids simply enjoy because it just looks great. The colors and patterns are very kid friendly,” Harris said.
Harris, going on his 6th year at Wagoner and his 10th year as a superintendent, is referring to William R Teague Elementary School. It’s where one of a handful of construction projects are going on aimed at enhancing and improving Wagoner’s school buildings.
Back in May 2019, voters passed a $19.95 million bond issue. It is the largest school bond ever passed in WPS history - and that is where most of the money is coming from. The rest is being used from CARES funds, according to Harris.
The projects consist of:
• New kindergarten and 1st grade additions to Ellington Elementary. There will be 21 new classrooms, an updated library media center, and all administrative office will be housed there. This will be the PreK- 2nd grade school.
• Nine additional classrooms, restrooms and exterior renovations at William R Teague Elementary. This will be the 3rd - 5th grade school.
• A new Agricultural Education classroom and workshop facility.
• Interior renovations at Wagoner High School, including painting, fixing a collapsed cafeteria roof and widening the hallways.
All projects, excluding Ellington, are expected to be completed by the first day of school, August 12. Harris said the original plan was to have Ellington ready by fall break, but now it’s looking more like Christmas break.
“COVID hurt us with the supply chain for some of these projects, like getting materials – especially if there was a change order. Things are just not as accessible in the construction industry as they once were, even if we’re talking just six months ago,” he said.
Weather is also part to blame for the slower progress, he said.
Harris said the current projects are part of phase one. Seven years from now, the district will look at phase two to complete the necessities they feel like they need in the district.
The Stacey Group, from Owasso, is spearheading the projects – and Harris couldn’t be happier with the progress thus far.
“The schools - and the architects we have on the project doesn’t just build an edifice to have kids in classes, they build schools that are inviting, engaging and aesthetically pleasing on the inside and outside,” he said.