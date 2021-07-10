Wagoner’s school bond construction projects underway while facing challenges

• Interior renovations at Wagoner High School, including painting, fixing a collapsed cafeteria roof and widening the hallways.

All projects, excluding Ellington, are expected to be completed by the first day of school, August 12. Harris said the original plan was to have Ellington ready by fall break, but now it’s looking more like Christmas break.

“COVID hurt us with the supply chain for some of these projects, like getting materials – especially if there was a change order. Things are just not as accessible in the construction industry as they once were, even if we’re talking just six months ago,” he said.

Weather is also part to blame for the slower progress, he said.

Harris said the current projects are part of phase one. Seven years from now, the district will look at phase two to complete the necessities they feel like they need in the district.

The Stacey Group, from Owasso, is spearheading the projects – and Harris couldn’t be happier with the progress thus far.

“The schools - and the architects we have on the project doesn’t just build an edifice to have kids in classes, they build schools that are inviting, engaging and aesthetically pleasing on the inside and outside,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.