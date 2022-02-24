 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner’s Russell named WHS Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic All-Stater
Shelby Russell, a senior at Wagoner High School, was recently honored with the school’s eleventh Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic All-Stater.

“The honor is arguably the highest honor in Oklahoma, with only 100 students from across the state winning the prestigious award,” WHS posted to Facebook on Thursday.

Russell will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She will also be honored at the OFE dinner in late-May, the school stated.

Russell joins former WHS, OFE Scholars students: Michael Stansell, Robert Taylor, Doug Stuart, Andrew Bender, Julie French, Joseph Tucker, Robyn Emory, Emily Boyne, Kelsey Moore, and Claire Levesque.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune reported in November 2021 that Russell was one of two WHS students selected as a semifinalist for the competitive, 2022 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. The program recognizes student leaders and servants.

Russell was also recently named a Wagoner Rotary Club Student of the Month in October 2021.

