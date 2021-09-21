Wagoner’s Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili slated to open Oct. 1

Lindsey Baber, co-owner of Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili in Wagoner, confirmed that the restaurant is slated to open Oct. 1.
There is a tentative ribbon cutting planned with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce before it opens at 10:30 a.m. on the 1st.
The restaurant, on 1105 W. Cherokee St., will be a first for the beloved, Tulsa-based franchise to open a location in Wagoner County. It is in the same location as the former Runt’s BBQ restaurant.
“I think we’re ready to roll,” said Baber, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Matt. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
The hours of operation will be 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day except Tuesdays — a unique schedule for Ron’s — to give employees a much-needed day off for errands and rest, Baber said.
Typically — other Ron’s locations throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas are closed on Sundays.
“We're finding out in Wagoner specifically, that Sunday and Monday seem to be good business days,” Baber said. “We want to make sure we are there and meet the needs of that community.”
Baber expressed that the community has been nothing short of great as they wait for the opening of the brand-new, Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili location in Wagoner.
They’re also in the process of hiring employees who can bring that same excitement to work every day. They encourage interested applicants to apply online. Applications can be found on Ron’s social media pages, including Facebook or Instagram. Just message the specific account if it’s not easily accessible.
The owners would like to have at least three waitresses on every shift, three in the morning/day side and three in the evenings/night side. They also need three cooks for each shift. In addition, they’d like two people on the cash registers and a dishwasher for all shifts.
Since they’re expecting a busy, couple first weeks, Baber said they’ll more than likely have extra employees available to handle high demand and get used to the new equipment.
The owners were originally planning to open the restaurant in September, but like with a majority of small business ventures, there were some delays in getting equipment situated. Now, in Baber’s words, they are “rolling right along.” The signs are placed on the front door and on the outside, the floor’s been re-done, and the security and POS systems are installed.
The building will look a little different on the inside, they explained, but it will most definitely have the same “Ron’s feel” that it’s always had since its 1975 inception.
Matt Baber, Lindsey’s husband, is the son of the late Ron Baber, the founder of Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili. The couple have worked in the family-run franchise for years and decided to take the plunge and open their own location in Wagoner. They grew up in Broken Arrow, but always enjoyed being on the outskirts in a smaller community.
It’s why they felt like Wagoner would be a perfect fit to open a family-run “Ron’s.” Don’t be surprised if you see Matt and Lindsey working six days a week in the store. It’s what they’re going for.
“We’re looking forward to a smaller community scene, but also hoping for that face-paced restaurant environment that we’re used to at the same time,” Baber said. “We feel like Wagoner has both of those aspects.”