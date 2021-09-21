Wagoner’s Ron’s Hamburger’s and Chili slated to open Oct. 1

They’re also in the process of hiring employees who can bring that same excitement to work every day. They encourage interested applicants to apply online. Applications can be found on Ron’s social media pages, including Facebook or Instagram. Just message the specific account if it’s not easily accessible.

The owners would like to have at least three waitresses on every shift, three in the morning/day side and three in the evenings/night side. They also need three cooks for each shift. In addition, they’d like two people on the cash registers and a dishwasher for all shifts.

Since they’re expecting a busy, couple first weeks, Baber said they’ll more than likely have extra employees available to handle high demand and get used to the new equipment.