Wagoner’s Produce King: ‘Your heart has got to be in it’

“It was a gold mine in that location,” he said.

Graves was one of six kids, and said he was the only one in the bunch to stay in the produce business. He also has three kids of his own, and three grandsons. As of right now, no one in his immediate family is interested in taking the produce stand over once his body calls it quits. Hopefully for Graves — that will change.

“Your heart has got to be in it,” Graves said.

It certainly isn’t for the money, although some days are better than others. Days can be sweltering hot. Gardening takes a toll on your body. It’s all adds up. Nevertheless, it is still the ultimate way to be one with nature, Graves believes.

He also can’t trade in the memories for anything.

“One year when I was in Coweta, a guy from Tulsa would come and get one peach and give me a $100 bill. He just wanted to do it in his heart,” Graves said.

Graves will start selling produce at his normal spot in Wagoner by the beginning of June, depending on the weather. He’ll typically be operating until the end of October if the fruits and vegetables hold up. The end of pumpkin season is always the goal to stay open.