Wagoner’s Meagan Phelps earns Cum Laude award at Wichita State
Wagoner’s Meagan Phelps earns Cum Laude award at Wichita State

Wichita State University

Undergraduate students must have attained a grade point average of 3.25 to receive a cum laude recognition at Wichita State.

Just over 350 students graduated with a cum laude recognition at Wichita State University in the spring of 2021; and Meagan Phelps, of Wagoner, is one of them.

Phelps graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, majoring in Early Childhood Unified.

Nearly 2,175 degrees and certificates were awarded to more than 2,000 students at Wichita State University in spring 2021.

There were 1,521 students who earned their undergraduate degree and 652 who earned their graduate degree.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

Wichita State University serves as the Kansas urban-based research university, enrolling more than 15,000 students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven, the university states.

