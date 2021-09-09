Wagoner’s invaluable historian: Shirle Williams receives Col. John Alston historic preservation award

At 95 years young, Williams said she could cry when looking at Wagoner today. The large fire that ripped through five downtown businesses in 2017 is especially gut-wrenching to her.

The big bank building, known as American Bank, on the corner at 203 E. Cherokee St., was owned by her grandfather at one time. When she was a child, her parents had a grocery store in it. It was originally built to be a drugstore, she said.

On the south end of Main and Church, there is a two-story building her grandfather built in 1889. When she was in high school, Williams and her family lived in an apartment in that building.

“It’s been home to me forever,” Williams said.

As a child, Williams said Wagoner was “a thriving town.” The railroad played a big part in that. She remembers Wagoner being home to a “roundhouse” – a mechanical operation that could back a train in, and turn it around on another track headed in a different direction.

Williams has since moved into a Tulsa retirement community but is still as sharp as a tack.