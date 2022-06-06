Wagoner’s Gumble graduates from tuition-free Oklahoma Connections Academy

Over 100 students graduated from Oklahoma Connections Academy, a tuition-free online school — and Hailey Gumble, from Wagoner, is one of them.

The commencement ceremony was at the Admiral Twin Drive-in on Saturday, May 28.

Oklahoma Connections Academy deems itself as one of Oklahoma’s most experienced tuition-free, online public schools for students in grades K-12. The celebration allowed for students to celebrate with their peers, school administrators, teachers and family members.

Oklahoma Connections Academy’s Class of 2022 consisted of 144 graduates from many cities and towns across Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Bartlesville and more who experienced a high-quality education unhindered by interruptions despite the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years. Among the graduating class, 65% plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 33% plan to enter the workforce and 3% are joining the military.

“The Class of 2022 has faced numerous obstacles over the past few years, but they’ve handled each change with inspiring strength,” said Melissa Gregory, principal at Oklahoma Connections Academy. “We know these graduates will go on to achieve great things in life and we look forward to following their journeys.”

At Oklahoma Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that facilitates ownership of their individual and unique educational journey.