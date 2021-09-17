Wagoner’s Elam is new GRDA Chairman

Wagoner City Administrator Dwayne Elam will lead the Grand River Dam Authority Board of Directors as chairman over the next 12 months.

He began his tenure when the GRDA Board held its Sept. 16 meeting in Claremore. Elam succeeds outgoing Chairman Mike Lewandowski (Afton). Charles Sublett (Tulsa) will serve as chair-elect during that period.

A member of the GRDA Board since January 2018, Elam represents GRDA’s municipal customers, as the designee for the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance.

An Oklahoma native, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and holds four Class A licenses from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

Elam began his career with the Wagoner Public Works Authority (WPWA) in November 2006. After serving more than 10 years as the Utilities Director he also assumed the dual role of City Administrator in July 2017.