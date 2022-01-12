Wagoner’s Cantrell, Mays named January Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Elizabeth Cantrell and Zach Mays as the January Students of the Month.

Cantrell serves on the Wagoner High School student council and is a member of the National Honor Society and other campus organizations. She has qualified for state in cross country for four years but describes the isolation of COVID as her biggest hurdle with the pandemic stripping her important relationships.

Cantrell rebounded by helping others through the establishment of “calm rooms” alongside classrooms where students can nurture their mental health.

“Leadership is not one size fits all. We all have something to offer,” Cantrell said. At the University of Central Oklahoma, she plans to pursue an education degree and become a teacher like her mother.

Mays’ 4.3 grade point average ranks him fifth in his class and highest among graduating male students. He is a starter on the Academic Team, primarily handling math-related questions for the top-rated Class 4A team.

He will attend Oklahoma State University and credits a supportive community for setting him up for success.