Wagoner’s Burns awarded Oklahoma District Attorney Association Appreciation Award

The Oklahoma District Attorney’s Association has awarded Charles Burns, of Wagoner, the ODAA Appreciation Award for 2021.

Burns has served the people of Wagoner County as the Juvenile Drug Court Director, founder of Eternity Fraternity, and founder and president of CEEDC, Community Environment Enhancement and Development Corporation.

The award is given annually to a person within a community who goes above and beyond for people in their community.

District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp presented Burns the statewide honor. Thorp has worked with Burns for the last decade and nominated him for the award.

“Charles Burns has been a beacon in the Wagoner community,” Thorp said. “I have admired and admired Charlie’s relentless spirit for our youth, and for his tireless energy to help others for years. Charlie could not be more worthy of this recognition and I am so proud and honored to present this award to him.”