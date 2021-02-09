Wagoner’s Asian Star returns with new location

Wagoner’s Asian Star officially reopened for business at a new location on Monday, Feb. 8, as owner Tina Ou performed a ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce.

The Chinese and Asian cuisine restaurant is now located at 1009 W. Cherokee St. and offers drive-thru, carryout and delivery options for its customers by dialing 918-485-0040 or 918-485-0224. Delivery is only available within four miles and with a minimum $10 purchase.

Business hours are Monday through Thursday from 11-9 p.m., Friday 11-9:30 p.m., Saturday 11:30-9:30 p.m. and Sundays and holidays 11:30-9 p.m.

Asian Star has been a mainstay of Wagoner since 2012 and is operated by Ou and her husband Lin Chen.

The duo closed the doors on its original location in June 2020 and began renovations on its new location in September 2020.

“When we bought the building we had to redo the electric and plumbing, everything had to be remodeled,” Ou said. “We had to do the stucco outside because the business before was like a car detail place and it also used to be a gas station. My brother-in-law did all the inside work and for the outside work we hired local people.”