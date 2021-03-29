Wagoner Rotary's Pancake Day raises funds and crowns new competitive eating champion

The Rotary Club of Wagoner invited the community out for its all you can eat Pancake Day on March 26 and also crowned Christy Collier as its newest Pancake Day Competitive Eating Contest champion.
The event began at 7 a.m., offering breakfast for $6 per person at Wagoner’s First Baptist Church.
Rotary President Grant Husky said the event is an important fundraising opportunity for the organization, which uses the money raised to fund scholarships for students and other worthy causes in the community and nationwide.
“We have different scholarships that we support, including a student of the month from the high school. We also support the community,” said Husky. “There’s an organization called Brighter Futures that is trying to get designated as a Boys and Girls Club. One of the things they needed was some playground equipment. A board member made a motion to give them all our money and that’s what we did. We’re just a community service organization.”
Pancake Day drew heavy support from those in the community including police officers, health professionals, city workers, students and individuals.
A competitive pancake eating contest was also part of the event and began at noon. A total of 12 contestants signed up to see who could down the most pancakes in the span of three minutes.
Jarred Rodriguez of Tulsa was back in attendance after winning last year’s competition. In 2020 he tied with three other contestants in regulation with 11 pancakes each before winning in an overtime flapjack toss-off.
One of those contestants he tied with was Wagoner’s Cristy Collier, who also came back this year with a fierce desire for redemption.
After three minutes the contest ended in a tie as Rodriguez and Collier each downed eight pancakes, forcing a second annual overtime flapjack toss-off tie-breaker.
They were each required to toss five pancakes into a trash can placed several feet away.
Collier came away the victor, tossing in four out of five pancakes.
“I was scared because last year, I didn’t make a single one in the tie-breaking toss,” said Collier. “I wanted to get the belt this year. I was going for the belt.”
Her strategy in regulation included water and determination.
“You have to soak all the pancakes down as they go so I used a lot of water and then just don’t quit,” Collier said. “I didn’t eat this morning just to be safe, but I also think it doesn’t matter because you only have three minutes to stuff a large amount of food down your throat. I think the real challenge is to do this in only three minutes.”
This is Collier’s third year of competition and she chose to participate in honor of the Wagoner Soccer Club.
“I came in and I represented the soccer club. They were my charity that I was representing. That’s really why I’m doing this, for that recognition. It’s also a great cause and the Rotary Club does a lot for this town,” she said.
Rotary Member Jeff Hamilton said the organization cooked approximately 500 pancakes on the day and thanked all who participated.
“Everyone showing up today was important to our community and it’s important all around the world. All the money we raised today from our pancakes helps fund international and local programs including educational programs, high school scholarships and our student dictionary program. We appreciate everybody being here.”
Those interested in learning more about rotary or who want to get involved can look up the Rotary Club of Wagoner OK on Facebook.