Wagoner Rotary's Pancake Day raises funds and crowns new competitive eating champion

Jarred Rodriguez of Tulsa was back in attendance after winning last year’s competition. In 2020 he tied with three other contestants in regulation with 11 pancakes each before winning in an overtime flapjack toss-off.

One of those contestants he tied with was Wagoner’s Cristy Collier, who also came back this year with a fierce desire for redemption.

After three minutes the contest ended in a tie as Rodriguez and Collier each downed eight pancakes, forcing a second annual overtime flapjack toss-off tie-breaker.

They were each required to toss five pancakes into a trash can placed several feet away.

Collier came away the victor, tossing in four out of five pancakes.

“I was scared because last year, I didn’t make a single one in the tie-breaking toss,” said Collier. “I wanted to get the belt this year. I was going for the belt.”

Her strategy in regulation included water and determination.