Wagoner Rotary selects Students of the Month for November

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Ashlee Jones and Joey Turley-Wilson as Students of the Month for November. Both will receive a $50 honorarium and are eligible for the civic organization’s $2,000 scholarships.

A medical condition fueled Jones’ determination and charted her professional pursuits. By graduation in May, Jones expects to have accrued 28 college credit hours and hopes to be accepted into the Indian Capital Technology Center’s physical therapy assistant program.

“In 2019, I was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, which is a connective tissue and joint disorder. This made playing sports and some everyday activities difficult for me,” she explained. “But it’s just made me work so much harder and to also understand my limitations.”

While playing volleyball and teaching at KE Dance and Tumble Studio, she also works at The Red Rooster in Wagoner. She has received numerous science and math awards and is a member of the science and STEM clubs, Mu Alpha Theta math society, and the National Honor Society.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to help people, and with me knowing how much physical therapy takes a toll on someone, I hope to make that process easier for them,” she said.

Turley-Wilson takes AP and honors classes with plans to pursue a degree in political science. He’s a member of the National Honor Society and has received awards in English, history, and science. Attending Oklahoma American Legion Boys State set his sights on bridging the political divide. The intensive weeklong experience teaches government, patriotism and non-partisan leadership.

“Even though we all had different political ideologies, we put that aside and respected everyone’s opinion. I saw more maturity on the topic from a group of high school boys than from adults at a family gathering. I hope one day the United States can be this way,” he said.

Last summer, he worked at the Tulsa County Election Board and, this semester, has volunteered in the WHS concession stand raising money for a good cause. He also plays soccer and is a member of the state champion WHS academic team.