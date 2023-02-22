The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Chloe Triggs and Paul Aldridge as Students of the Month for February along with Chandle Dimick who was unable to attend last month for her recognition.

The students will receive a $50 honorarium and are eligible for the civic organization’s $2,000 scholarships.

Triggs received numerous band awards including outstanding drum major. She is the president of the National Honor Society and a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society. She can also claim to be a state champion as a member of the Wagoner High School academic team. She works at Russ Restaurant.

Triggs is a National Merit Small and Rural Town Scholar, who plans to attend Oklahoma State University. She attributed her academic and extracurricular pursuits as a way of coping with her father’s debilitating on-the-job injury and resulting drug addiction.

“When life was stressful, I chose to focus on other activities outside of my house to get my mind off of things,” she said. “I want to further my education and get my master’s in psychology or go to medical school. My true goal in my career is to help people like all those men and women who helped my dad all those years ago.”

Aldridge is also an award-winning musician and a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the academic team. He works at Simple Simon’s. His grandmother was Wagoner Public Schools superintendent and his parents and aunt work in the schools.

“Education has always been a fundamental value of my family,” he said. “This value in my family has taught me the absolute importance of education. In the future, I plan to continue this core value by trying to find opportunities to teach throughout my life, whether it be professionally or casually.”

He will play saxophone in the OSU marching band while majoring in mechanical engineering with dreams of building robots and being on a TV show like “Battle Bots.”

Dimick also intends to go to OSU where she will major in human nutrition with a goal of becoming a dermatologist. Her older sister Patricia inspired her achievements including following her on the academic team. From her early childhood in Alaska, through divorce and poverty, Dimick said her sister proved to be her rock.

“My sister and I had to depend on each other when our mom had to be at work to support us,” she said. “Growing up, we were both highly involved in academics, but she was always smarter than me in any way possible. All the important things I have accomplished through school have been to make not only my mom proud, but to make my forever best friend proud of me.”