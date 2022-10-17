Wagoner Rotary recognizes October Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Aubrie Rexwinkle and Ethan Muehlenweg as Students of the Month for October. Both will receive a $50 honorarium and are eligible for the civic organization’s $2,000 scholarships.

Rexwinkle participates in livestock shows and has been a dancer since the age of two. A third-generation herdsman, she has won Champion and Reserve Champion at the Tulsa State Fair as well as awards at other competitions. Raising sheep has taught her the ups and downs of running a business.

“I’ve learned to manage money, set a budget, keep up with feed prices and other expenses, and how to be innovative in farming practices. Needless to say, I take showing livestock very seriously and very personally because I strive to maintain not only a business, but also a family legacy,” she told Rotarians.

Rexwinkle plans to do livestock judging at a community college before earning an agricultural communications degree at Oklahoma State University and pursuing a legal career. She also continues to teach dance to children and expects to perform in the local production of “The Nutcracker” again this season.

Muehlenweg is currently ranked first in his class, will graduate with 24 college credit hours and plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma. A four-star state champion kicker/punter, he returned to the football and soccer fields this season after a serious knee injury that required a 10-month recovery during which he won a state championship with the WHS academic team.

“I want to be a history teacher and help shape the future of the upcoming generations, and then, get my master of education online as I teach,” he said.

Muehlenweg has also clocked more than 100 hours of community service working with children at First Baptist Church and a youth soccer camp.

“Service Above Self is a Rotary motto and I believe it applies to my life too. From my time spent volunteering to being a leader for my teammates, serving others is a priority for me,” he added.

Wagoner High School seniors with a minimum 2.75 GPA that plan to seek a two- or four-year college education, vocational/technical training, or join the military are eligible for a Rotary scholarship.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.