Wagoner Rotary recognizes December Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Maggie Brumnett and James Coward as Students of the Month for December.

Both will receive a $50 honorarium and are eligible for the civic organization’s $2,000 scholarship.

Brumnett plans to turn her passion for agriculture into a law career representing farmers and ranchers. She has shown lambs for nine years and competed in livestock judging for five years.

She is president of the Wagoner High School FFA chapter and a member of the National Honor Society.

The COVID-19 setback and the loss of her beloved grandfather made her even more determined to succeed.

“I’ve been told I’m pretty persuasive and knowledgeable about arguing, so, why not combine my love for arguing and passion for agriculture into a lifelong career?” Brumnett said. “I hope to be a positive role model for young girls in the agriculture industry and to show them that you can do or be anything you want even when the odds are against you.”

Coward plans to earn a business degree and return home to work in his family’s company. He is the second youngest of eight children. Setting a good example for his younger brother is his motivation.

“My senior year is the first time my little brother is at the same school with a sibling, and he has recently followed in my footsteps with him joining the cross country team. With this, I am serving someone else besides myself for the first time and it is an amazing experience,” he said.

Coward captains the WHS cross country team, plays and referees soccer, and works as a cashier at Walmart. He is a member of the National Honor Society. He has plans to run track and cross country at Rogers State University.

Wagoner High School seniors with a minimum 2.75 GPA that plan to seek a two- or four-year college education, vocational/technical training, or join the military are eligible for a Rotary scholarship.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.