Wagoner Rotary Pancake Day to feature annual eating contest

The 10th annual Wagoner Rotary Club Pancake Day is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at the First Baptist Church on 401 N.E. 2nd St. in Wagoner. It is all you can eat for $7 per person.

The Pancake Eating Contest begins at noon. Contestants are given three minutes. Last year’s winner was Cristy Collier of Wagoner, who downed eight pancakes and then beat 2020 champion Jarred Rodriguez of Tulsa in a tiebreaking flapjack toss-off contest.

Proceeds from this popular event support dictionaries to grade schools, college scholarships, and other worthy causes. Funds also go to Rotary International to support groups and projects worldwide.

For pancake tickets or more information, call 918-232-2911. To order pancakes to go, send a text to Jessica at 918-869-0281 or email Jessica.badley@bancfirst.bank. To-go and delivery orders are due by 5 p.m. on March 3.