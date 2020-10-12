 Skip to main content
Wagoner Rotary learn about State Question 805

Wagoner Rotary learn about State Question 805

Rotary Guests

Wagoner Rotary President Grant Huskey, left, along Rotarian Kevin Grover, right, welcome Kris Steele and Brett Allred to their Oct. 6 meeting at the Wagoner Civic Center.

 JEFF HAMILTON, PROVIDED

Former Speaker of the House Kris Steele, along with Brett Allred, were guest speakers at the Oct. 6 Wagoner Rotary Club meeting. Both men are supporters of State Question 805, which will be on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.

SQ-805 is a criminal justice reform that supporters say will end decades-long sentences for non-violent crimes, safely reduce the prison population and save taxpayers millions currently spent on overcrowded prisons.

Steele serves as executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform and The Education and Employment Ministry. He fielded questions from Rotarians regarding concerns and possible benefits of the state question for Oklahoma.

