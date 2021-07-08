 Skip to main content
Wagoner Rotary installs president, presents awards
Wagoner Rotary installs president, presents awards

Edward Jones

Incoming Wagoner Rotary Club President Seth Yoder accepts the gavel from 2020-21 President, Grant Huskey.  

 Courtesy: Gena Parsons, The Rotary Club of Wagoner Publicity Chair

Seth Yoder, financial advisor with Edward Jones, will serve as the president of the Rotary Club of Wagoner for 2021-22. He accepted the gavel from outgoing president, Grant Huskey, at an installation ceremony July 6, according to Gena Parsons, the Rotary Club of Wagoner publicity chair.

At the installation banquet, Jeff and Debi Hamilton were named Rotarians of the Year.

According to the club, "Jeff is instrumental in the club’s Pancake Day fundraiser and Summerfest burger booth. Debi is the long-serving club secretary."

Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Frank Stephens and Kevin Grover for their combined 70 years of Rotary membership.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award college scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide.

The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

