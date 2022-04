It sure was windy enough to fly kites at Dunbar Park for the Rotary Club of Wagoner's semi-annual Kites for Kids event.

The free event was on Saturday, April 23, one day after Earth Day.

A bunch of Wagoner children came out with their parents to fly kites and spend some quality time at the park. It sure was windy - but it did not stop the fun and excitement.

The next Kites for Kids event will be in the fall.